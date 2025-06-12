Aboard Vande Bharat, Farooq visits Vaishno Devi shrine

Jammu/Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday returned to Srinagar by the recently launched Vande Bharat Express after an overnight stay at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra.

“Had a great darshan and I am hopeful that all our prayers for peace, progress and brotherhood at the shrine will be answered so that we can move forward and our country also marches ahead and we become part of its development trajectory,” the former CM told reporters on his return.

The 87-year-old Abdullah took his maiden ride in the Vande Bharat Express, which connects Kashmir to the rest of the country, to reach Katra on Tuesday. He stayed at the sanctum sanctorum overnight and took part in special prayers at the shrine.

He was accompanied by his grandsons Zamir and Zahid, Jammu and Kashmir minister Satish Sharma, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and several NC legislators, including chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq.

Asked about his overnight stay at the shrine, Abdullah said: “I felt very happy.” “I came here by train and this service is a new beginning for us. This will not only benefit the pilgrims coming to visit Mata but also prove beneficial for the pilgrims.”