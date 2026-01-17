‘Ability to respond to aspirations keeps democratic institutions relevant’

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that democratic institutions can remain strong and relevant when they are transparent, inclusive, responsive and accountable to people as the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth concluded here on Friday.

Addressing the Special Plenary of the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), Birla said the foremost duty of presiding officers is to continuously adapt democratic institutions to contemporary needs while remaining anchored in constitutional values.

He said the true relevance of Parliaments is in their ability to respond to citizens’ expectations and aspirations, ensuring that debates lead to meaningful solutions to public concerns.

Birla said that consensus and dissent are both strengths of democracy, but they must be expressed within the framework of parliamentary propriety.

In this context, the role of the presiding officer is described as decisive in safeguarding the dignity of the House, ensuring impartiality and reinforcing institutional credibility, he said.

Addressing the valedictory session, Birla said that transparency fosters public trust by ensuring openness in decision-making, while inclusivity guarantees that every voice -- especially those on the margins -- is heard and respected in the democratic process.

“Together, these principles sustain the legitimacy of democratic institutions and strengthen the enduring bond between the citizens and the state,” Birla said.