Abhishek says Oppn voices being muzzled in Parliament

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday voiced his distress and condemnation of the ruling BJP dispensation over muzzling of the Opposition voices in Parliament, which is ’not functioning at all.’’



Commenting on the suspension of Opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha, Banerjee said that while maintaining order in the House is imperative, it cannot be done at the expense of democratic discussion. He said that the TMC Parliamentary Party leader in the Lok Sabha had already made it clear that the Opposition’s stance was that the elected MPs must be given sufficient time and opportunity to speak as they represent millions of people. Asserting that dissent and questioning are the hallmark of a healthy democracy, Banerjee accused the Modi government of ducking questions. “The government’s distaste for accountability has reached such a level that it prefers to suspend voices rather than answer questions,” he said.

Banerjee said that the Trinamool Congress would take up the matter through proper parliamentary channels and make an appeal to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to review the suspension of eight MPs and restore democratic balance in Parliament.

On the reported plan of the Congress-led Opposition to move a no-confidence motion against the Speaker for reportedly not allowing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to speak, Banerjee said that no discussion had taken place on the matter.

Banerjee had met the suspended Lok Sabha members earlier last week during their protest outside the Parliament complex. His comments came against the backdrop of rising tensions between the Treasury benches and the Opposition, with frequent disruptions and suspension of members.