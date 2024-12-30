Abhishek Banerjee slams sports, film personalities over ‘silence’ on ex-PM Manmohan Singh’s demise

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday expressed his unhappiness on social media saying that sports and film personalities “remained silent” in paying respects to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in “fear of a backlash” from the Central government.

“...it is both shocking and disheartening to see the complete silence from prominent figures in the SPORTS and FILM industries — individuals who are often celebrated as ‘ROLE MODELS’,” Banerjee said in a post on X.

Describing Singh as one of India’s “greatest statesmen” whose visionary leadership reshaped the nation’s economy, he said that the “complete silence” of the sports and film fraternities may have stemmed from “fear” of government backlash.

“Their reluctance to even acknowledge Dr Singh’s passing raises uncomfortable questions about their priorities, responsibility and integrity. It appears this silence is driven by fear of government backlash, as staying silent on national issues has become the norm for many of these so-called ‘ICONS’,” Banerjee wrote in a post on X. He further said: “India has lost one of its greatest statesmen, Dr. Manmohan Singh, whose immense knowledge and visionary leadership reshaped the nation’s economy. As the architect of the 1991 economic reforms, his contributions remain unparalleled steering India onto a path of growth and global recognition. Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum, reflecting the immense respect he commanded.”

He also said that this type of indifference was also found during the farmers’ protest and CAA-NRC movement. “This pattern of indifference is not new. These same individuals remained mute during the FARMER PROTESTS, the CAA-NRC movement, and the ongoing crisis in MANIPUR. Their silence in the face of such critical issues highlights a troubling detachment from the struggles of ordinary citizens. They have built their wealth and fame by leveraging public admiration, yet they shy away from taking even the smallest moral stand...”

“As we enter a new year, it’s time to reconsider who we look up to as role models. Let’s STOP glorifying those who PRIORITISE THEIR CAREERS AND COMFORT OVER COURAGE AND ACCOUNTABILITY. Instead, let us honor and support those who truly contribute to our nation and society—our freedom fighters, soldiers and individuals who sacrifice for the greater good,” Banerjee said adding: “Let’s channel our energy and resources into meaningful actions: supporting a child’s education, feeding a family in need, or uplifting someone struggling. The power of 140 crore Indians is immense. It’s time we demand integrity and accountability from those we elevate as icons. Let this New Year 2025 mark a shift in our collective consciousness- toward valuing those who stand tall for justice, democracy and the nation’s well-being. Jai Hind!”