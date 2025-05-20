Abhishek Banerjee says govt should be sending family members of martyrs for outreach mission

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee here on Monday countered Union minister Kiren Rijiju’s comments regarding the all-party diplomatic delegations going abroad and said that instead of sending the parliamentarians, the Centre should be sending the family members of the martyrs or the survivors or the brave armed forces who led the ‘Operation Sindoor’.

“I got news at noon that the Parliamentary Affairs minister said that ‘they are representing the country’. I couldn’t agree with him more. When it comes to representing the country, we should jointly agree and unanimously come to a consensus that instead of sending the Parliamentarians, we should be sending the family members of the martyrs or the survivors. We should be sending the brave armed forces, the officers, who have led the ‘Operation Sindoor’ from the front lines and have dedicated their lives for the country by spending countless nights of vigilance to let India sleep without fear,” Banerjee said. He also attended a Parliamentary standing committee meeting.

“How many of such members are part of the delegation? Can the Union minister answer? This is not the time to politicise this matter. It can take a backseat. When it comes to the country, there is no place for any politics,” he added.

He said that those “bravehearts who protect our nation are the best ones to represent the country. If you want five members from Trinamool Congress, our party is ready to, but you need to ask us at least. In the Standing Committee meeting which I attended, it was not the Chairman who chose me, but my party has nominated me,” Banerjee stated.

He also reiterated that his party will support the Centre when it comes to combating terrorism and safeguarding the country. “I have said this time and again that when it comes to fighting or combating any kind of terrorism, protecting & safeguarding the sovereignty and the national interest, our party will stand shoulder to shoulder with the Union government. I am reiterating this again, as for the Parliamentary delegation, the Centre cannot decide unilaterally who will be part of the delegation from which party,” he added.