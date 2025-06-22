Abhilaksh Likhi meets fish farmers at Bhimtal

New Delhi: In order to understand their issues and challengers, Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary of fisheries department, on Saturday visited Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Directorate of Coldwater Fisheries Research (ICAR-DCFR) in Bhimtal (Uttarakhand). The secretary interacted with the fish farmers. “Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, @likhi_dr Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Government of India, visited ICAR-DCFR, Bhimtal, and interacted with fish farmers to understand their issues and challenges. He also visited key facilities of the institute, including the Ornamental Larval Rearing Unit, RAS Unit for Rainbow Trout, Fish Feed Mill, and the Experimental RAS System,” the fishery department informed on X.