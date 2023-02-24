Abhay Chautala begins his 7-month long ‘Parivartan Yatra’ from Mewat

Chandigarh: Senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala on Friday began his ‘Parivartan Yatra’ from Singar village of Nuh district in Haryana.



The INLD Supremo Om Prakash Chautala flagged off the Yatra after addressing a rally of his supporters.

Addressing people, Chautala said that the people of Haryana was eagerly looking for a change in the government, as they were fed up with the present regime.

He said that the need for change is not just necessary for the sake of politics, but to save society from disintegration. He said the INLD will play a key role in bringing about this change.

Pointing towards people of Mewat, Chautala said that people from this area have always played a major role in political change in the state.

Chautala said that the fight being started by the INLD from Mewat today is important not just for Haryana but also for the entire country.

Without directly referring to the recent tension in the Mewat area following killing of two youths, allegedly by Gau Rakshaks, Chautala said that this fight was against those who were dividing the country in majorities and minorities.

Speaking on this occasion, Abhay Singh Chautala said that his Parivartan Yatra was aimed at removing those from power who were making the future of youth bleak by snatching away their employment.

The Parivartan will continue for 215 days and cover all the 90 assembly segments of Haryana.

The ‘Parivartan Yatra’ will culminate on 25 September in Kurukshetra where INLD plans to hold a massive celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Devi Lal.

He said that the BJP-JJP government had failed on all fronts and the law and order was abysmally poor.

INLD State president Nafe Singh Rathee and several other leaders of the party were present on this occasion.