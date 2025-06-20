Abdullahs all praise for Vande Bharat after journey from Srinagar to Katra

Katra/Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his father, Farooq Abdullah, on Thursday travelled on the recently inaugurated Vande Bharat train from Srinagar to Katra and said there was high demand for the train.

Omar, accompanied by his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, arrived at the Katra Railway Station this morning and was received by several NC leaders and workers.

“It was a very pleasant experience. The train is excellent. These days, if one has to travel from Srinagar to Jammu or from Jammu to Srinagar, there is no better way to travel than this,” Omar Abdullah told reporters in Samba.

“The demand is so high that, from what I have heard, it is very difficult to get a ticket for the next one month,” he said. The chief minister also said he would speak to the Railway minister for an increase in the frequency of the train’s run.

“I will speak to Rail Minister Ashwini ji to see if we can increase the frequency of this train or add more coaches, because the demand is huge. To meet this demand, we will have to take some steps,” he said.

On June 10, Farooq Abdullah made his maiden journey on the train from Srinagar to Katra and said he was overwhelmed to see Kashmir finally getting connected to the country’s rail network.