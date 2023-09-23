Abducted VBU student found in Odisha, police arrest 12 people

Kolkata: The Visva Bharati University (VBU) student who had come from Myanmar and was abducted from his place of stay in Shantiniketan was rescued from Odisha. Police have arrested 12 people in connection with the case.



A joint operation was conducted by Birbhum and East Medinipur Police, and they were able to rescue the student from the Odisha border. Amid the 12 arrested, eight were residents of East Medinipur and four accused were from Birbhum.

Sources said the abducted student, identified as ‘Panna’ from Myanmar, is a final year Phd scholar in Sanskrit. He was living in Shantiniketan for the last 10 years at Indirapally on rent. On Thursday, around 2 pm, a group of miscreants arrived at Indirapally and began searching for him with his photograph.

They learnt the location of his house and went there. It is alleged that Panna was abducted along with his mobile phone.

His roommate informed the university and soon after, a complaint was lodged via email at the Shantiniketan Police Station.

According to news reports, the student was involved in some hair trading business and may have been abducted due to misunderstanding over money.