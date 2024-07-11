ABAP moves to blacklist ‘fake Babas’, including Bhole Baba of Hathras

Lucknow: Narayan Sakar, also known as ‘Bhole Baba,’ is set to be blacklisted as a ‘fake baba’ along with approximately 20 other self-proclaimed godmen by the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), the ancient apex governing body of 13 Hindu monastic orders. This move comes in the wake of the recent Hathras stampede, which has brought Bhole Baba into the spotlight.



The ABAP will address the issue at its upcoming meeting on July 18, which will be attended by seers from all akharas. These seers have already given their in-principle approval for the proposal to blacklist the identified godmen. The ABAP will also notify the Maha Kumbh Mela authority to ensure that none of the 20 blacklisted individuals are recognised as seers or allotted land on the Mela campus.

The Parishad had previously compiled a list of fake babas in 2018-19, which included prominent names such as Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim, Asaram, his son Narayan Sai, Nirmal Baba and Radhe Maa, among others.

“Although our meeting with the Mela administration will focus on issues related to the Maha Kumbh, we will also present them with a list of fake babas, demanding that these self-proclaimed godmen should not receive any facilities from the Mela administration,” Puri said.