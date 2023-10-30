AB-HWCs recorded over 211 core footfalls till Oct 24: Mandaviya

NEW DELHI: The Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) have recorded over 211 core footfalls till October 24 and people have availed free drugs



over 1,83 crore times, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on

Monday.

Addressing the 76th session of the World Health Organization Regional Committee for South-East Asia, Mandaviya lauded the progress of AB-HWCs, saying these

have played an instrumental role in providing a comprehensive array of primary healthcare services.

“As of October 24, AB-HWCs have recorded over 2,110 million footfalls.

The impact is resounding with individuals availing free drugs over 1,830 million

times and diagnostic services over 873 million times,” he said. The minister added that “26 million wellness sessions have been conducted engaging more than 306 million people”.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of WHO, attended the

event virtually. Mandaviya was also unanimously elected as chairperson of the 76th session of the regional committee of South-East Asia.

Reiterating the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union health minister said, in India, we are

following a holistic and inclusive approach.