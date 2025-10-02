Aatmanirbhar Bharat doesn’t mean halting imports, but prioritising domestic output: RSS chief

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday emphasised the importance of national unity and vigilance against internal and external threats, stating that India’s reliance should not become a compulsion. He highlighted that swadeshi and self-reliance are non-negotiable, while referencing the imposition of retaliatory tariffs by the US. In his Vijayadashami address at the organisation's headquarters, he said that Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) doesn't mean halting imports but prioritising domestic production to avoid compulsion in trade. He called for integrating traditional values with modern economics, cautioning against foreign direct investment (FDI) in low-tech sectors where India can thrive independently. He stressed that trade policies should align with national ideals, resources, and needs, without succumbing to external pressures. “The import tariff policy recently implemented by the US for its own selfish interests will definitely force us to reconsider some aspects. Dependency should not be forced. The world runs on interdependence. However, it is necessary to live a self-reliant life, keeping in mind the unity of global life. There is no other option than indigenous self-reliance to reduce our dependence on other countries,” said Bhagwat.

The RSS chief highlighted India's growing global respect and credibility, attributing it to enhanced national character, but warned of "sinister conspiracies" attempting to destabilise democratically elected governments worldwide, including in India. He was referring to the ongoing global conflicts and the need for vigilance against demographic imbalances caused by illegal migration and conversions. He also warned of broader internal threats like Naxalism, demographic changes, and societal division, while hailing the government’s efforts to tackle these challenges. He, however, insisted that the government and administration need to further expedite the development process so that some elements do not resort to adopting extreme activities. On neighbouring countries, Bhagwat stressed India's role as a stabilising force amid regional unrest, calling for stronger ties with historically connected regions while warning against destabilising narratives. Referring to recent incidents of cloud burst and its impact in Uttarakhand and other states in the Himalayan states, Bhagwat said, “India too has witnessed instances of erratic, unpredictable rains, landslides and glaciers drying up in the last three to four years. Much of South Asia's water comes from the Himalayas. The occurrence of these disasters in the Himalayas is a warning sign for India and other countries in South Asia,” he added. On the Pahalgam terror attack, Bhagwat said that 26 people were killed by asking about their religion. “But the entire society came together. Countries presented their respective positions. Due to this, we came to know who our friends are and who our enemies are,” he remarked. “Today is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhiji made an invaluable contribution to the freedom struggle,” he mentioned. The RSS chief also called upon the Hindu community to unite and weather various challenges together.