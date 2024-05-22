‘AAP’s work, not caste or religion, earns votes’

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann campaigned for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar in Ferozepur on Tuesday.



Mann, along with Kaka Brar, conducted a large roadshow in Fazilka, Malout, and Jalalabad, appealing to the people to ensure a huge majority for the AAP candidate. Mann remarked that the support and excitement displayed by the people clearly indicated an impending victory for the AAP in Ferozepur.

Mann declared that this election would mark the end of the Badal family’s political era, stating that the people of Punjab wanted complete freedom from their influence. He claimed that Sukhbir Badal fled the field in fear of defeat, knowing he would suffer another severe loss, as he did in 2022. Mann criticized Badal, saying he is a person who lives in air-conditioned comfort and only ventures out after checking the temperature.

“How will such people understand the pain and suffering of the common people?” Mann questioned. He emphasized that he does not seek votes based on caste and religion like the BJP, but on the basis of his work over the past two years. “My work speaks for itself,” he concluded.