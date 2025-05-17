AAP’s Punjab Govt will ensure every child in Punjab is freed from drugs: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI/ PUNJAB: In a powerful push against Punjab’s drug crisis, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday launched its ‘Yudh Nashe Ke Viruddh’ campaign with mass gatherings in Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann led the charge, administering oaths for a drug-free Punjab. Emotional testimonies from recovering addicts moved the crowds.

The AAP Supremo asserted the government’s will emphasising the mission statement to free every child in Punjab from the grip of drugs, calling the campaign “unprecedented in the country.” He said the dark era of drug devastation is over—now, a united government and awakened public are reclaiming the state.

Addressing a gathering in Ludhiana, AAP’s National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, stated, “For the past two days, we’ve been visiting several villages. Even this morning, we went to a village where we met individuals recovering from addiction and listened to their experiences. One young man stood up to speak, and what he shared moved everyone to tears.”

Sharing the testimony in detail, the AAP Chief recounted, “He said he began using drugs out of curiosity, but never realized when it turned into a punishment. His addiction became so consuming that it led to the death of his father. When he learned of his father’s passing, he didn’t cry over the dead body.”

He continued, “Instead, he searched his father's pockets and took out whatever money he could find. His father had left behind five acres of land. That young man sold all of it to continue buying drugs. He said, ‘I was once the owner of that land. Today, I work as a laborer on the same fields I once owned.’”

Emphasizing the AAP-led Punjab Government’s efforts, Arvind Kejriwal stated, “That boy said to us, ‘Bhagwant Mann, you and the Aam Aadmi Party are doing commendable work. The government has helped thousands, even lakhs, of youth like me escape the grip of addiction.’”

Condemning the previous governments, he continued, “What had they done to Punjab? Let it be very clear — this drug crisis didn’t take root in five or ten days. The governments before us drowned Punjab in darkness. They plunged our youth and children into despair so deeply that it once seemed as if there was no hope left.”

Speaking of the recent efforts to combat addiction, Arvind Kejriwal said, “But I am truly glad to see how this campaign against drugs has become a full-blown battle. The way action is being taken against drug traffickers — their homes are being demolished, they’re being arrested, strict action is being pursued — it shows a complete shift.”

The AAP Supremo said, “Why is the Aam Aadmi Party able to do this today? Some people tell me that only small-time dealers are being caught. But let me be very clear — if these so-called 'small' people were not caught, villages could never become drug-free. The reason your village is becoming drug-free today is because the police is standing with you, the administration is standing with you, and the entire government of the Aam Aadmi Party is standing with you.”

Highlighting action against major drug networks, he continued, “All the major drug smugglers and traffickers are being identified and arrested one after another. That’s why this movement is succeeding. The AAP government is doing good work — that is why we are able to go from village to village. If we weren’t doing good work, people would be cursing us today. But instead, people are grabbing the mic and praising the AAP and Bhagwant Mann. This is because the AAP is delivering results. We have the courage to give the mic to the public and allow them the freedom to speak their mind.”

Providing hard figures to underscore the scale of enforcement, Arvind Kejriwal said, “In the last two months alone, 10,000 drug traffickers have been arrested. Out of these, 1,700 are small-scale, but 8,300 are large-scale smugglers.”

“However, the government cannot fight this battle alone. We need your full cooperation. Punjab has a population of 3 crore people. Drug traffickers may number 10,000 or 20,000 at most. If 3 crore Punjabis unite and resolve to eliminate this menace, no smuggler will have the courage to stay in Punjab. They will be forced to flee in under 24 hours,” he asserted.

Announcing a large-scale grassroots campaign, the AAP Chief explained the strategy. “To seek your support, we’ve launched the ‘Nasha Mukti Yatra’ across Punjab, starting yesterday. There are 13,000 villages in Punjab, and every single village will host a meeting like this one. I will personally visit some villages, Bhagwant Mann will visit others, and in many places, our ministers and MLAs will lead the meetings. Over the next one and a half months, every village and every ward will be reached. We are going to meet the people directly.”

Reiterating the importance of outreach, Arvind Kejriwal stated the government will take immediate action for those currently suffering from addiction. “Anyone still battling addiction will be taken to a Nasha Mukti Kendra and given treatment. Earlier, these centers were in terrible condition. But in the past month, we’ve revamped them entirely. They are now air-conditioned, equipped with CCTV cameras and televisions — they are clean, modern, and completely free of cost.”

Encouraging a collective pledge against drug use, Arvind Kejriwal said, “Let us all resolve — I will not take drugs. I will not let drugs be sold in my village. And if I see someone using drugs, I will guide them and help them get out of it. If needed, I will even take them to a Nasha Mukti Kendra.” Urging families to take action, he added, “If you know someone — a relative, a friend, a neighbor — who is struggling with addiction, please take them to a center. Let’s ensure that help reaches every individual who needs it.”

Outlining preventive efforts for youth who have recovered, he added, “When children come out of addiction, we must ensure they don’t relapse. That is why we are setting up sports grounds in every village. There are 13,000 villages in Punjab, and each village will have one sports ground. Facilities for volleyball and football will be provided. Each village will receive equipment for five sports. Gyms will be built. Our youth must channel their energy into sports, not addiction. The Punjab government is working on a massive scale.”

Curse of drugs is a blot on Punjab’s face; This crisis is the legacy of previous governments: Bhagwant Mann

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, “The drug problem plaguing Punjab is a grim legacy of previous governments. It took us over two years to build a strategy. We broke the supply lines, jailed the big smugglers, rehabilitated victims, and destroyed properties of those involved in this heinous trade.”

Announcing the state-wide campaign Yudh Nasheyan Virudh, he said, “This is not just a government initiative—it must become a people’s movement. When a village like Jalalpur stands up and supports the police, the results are clear. This must happen in every corner of Punjab.”

Expressing hope, he added, “If Punjabis have resolved to end drugs, no force can stop us. Our land is blessed by saints and martyrs who taught us to fight injustice—and this is our fight today.” Acknowledging the presence of women in large numbers, he said, “It is a good sign. If women rise against this menace, it will disappear soon. That day is not far when Punjab will be completely drug-free with their active role.”

Criticizing earlier regimes, Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Past leaders ruined Punjab’s interests for their selfish gains. Today, our government meets people directly and seeks their feedback. They installed gold taps in their bathrooms while the people suffered. Now, those very leaders are either behind bars or on bail. Our aim is not to own buses or restaurants, but to share in the struggles of the common people. We are committed to serve them with all our might. We have given over 54,000 jobs purely on merit. The youth must be active partners in the progress of Punjab.”