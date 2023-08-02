Aapki Beti-Hamari Beti Yojana is a boon for 4,30,278 daughters of Hry

Chandigarh: More than 4 lakh girls of Haryana were benefitted from the Aapki Beti-Hamari Beti Yojana.



This came to light during the audio conferencing of Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar with the beneficiaries of Aapki Beti-Hamari Beti Yojana from Rewari as a part of the CM Ki Vishesh Charcha, programme.

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that daughters play a pivotal role in nation-building and making society progress.

While acknowledging their role, numerous schemes have been run by the present state government to educate, improve the gender ratio, make them self-reliant and financially and economically empower them.

“Taking this commitment a step further, another ambitious Aapki Beti-Hamari Beti scheme has been launched, which has proved to be a boon for as many as 4,30,278 daughters of Haryana,” said Khattar while interacting with the beneficiaries of Aapki Beti-Hamari Beti Yojana through audio conferencing from Rewari.

He said that under this scheme, an amount of Rs 21,000 is given to scheduled caste and poor

families on the birth of the first, second and third girl child and Rs 21,000 to all other families on the birth of the second and third girl child.

This amountis deposited in a lump sum in the name of the daughter in the account opened with the Life Insurance Corporation of India. When the girl turns eighteen years of age, she will get an amount of about Rs 1 lakh, informed Khattar.

Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister for this unique scheme, the beneficiaries said that

under this scheme, the families have not only received financial assistance but have also psychologically gained strength.

When the daughter turns 18, a lot of money is needed for her technical or higher education or marriage.

The amount received under Aapki Beti - Hamari Beti Yojana will prove to be helpful for us at that time,” said beneficiaries.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister assured the parents that soon they will be getting documented information with the details of when and how much money has been deposited in the accounts of their daughters.

Khattar said that he is happy to interact with the beneficiaries of this scheme. Such parents are certainly an inspiration for others as they have not only saved their daughters from female feticide but are making dedicated efforts to educate and empower them.

He said that on January 22, 2015, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi launched the nationwide campaign Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao from Panipat in Haryana. Because of the collaborative efforts made by the government and society today not only the gender ratio increased from 870 to 923 but now the birth of every girl child is also celebrated in Haryana.

The Chief Minister said that in today’s era, daughters are creating history with their hard work and merit. Be it the field of knowledge-science, education, sports, politics or social service, today women are shining bright in every field.

Recently ISRO’s scientist Ritu Karidhal, mission director of Chandrayaan-3, is also the daughter of the country, who has made the entire country proud. Ritu Karidhal has been entrusted with the responsibility of the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.

The daughters of Haryana have also brought laurels to the state and the country with their achievements. He said that the first woman astronaut Kalpana Chawla, the first woman pilot Priyanka Beniwal, the first woman B.S.F. Assistant Commandant Saumya, the country’s first civilian Megha Jain to fly MiG-29, the first woman roadways bus driver Pankaj Devi, the first woman wrestler Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik, the first woman wrestler Commonwealth Games gold medalist Geeta Phogat, the first woman Paralympic Silver medalist Deepa Malik, first woman Everest climber Santosh Yadav, first woman World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler Kavita Dalal, first woman Arjuna Award winner Geetika Jakhar, first woman Bhim Awardee Sunita Sharma, first woman Miss World title Winner Manushi Chhillar belong to Haryana and has made State’s name shine bright on the national and international platforms.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has launched Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana to help the family even at the time of the daughter’s marriage. Under this, BPL families are given shagun amounts ranging from Rs 31,000 to Rs 71,000 on their daughter’s marriage.

He said that Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana has also been launched by the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. In this scheme, the account of girls up to the age of 10 years can be opened in the post office. In this, an amount ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 1.50 lakh can be deposited per year. 8 percent compound interest is given on this amount. This amount will also be helpful for the parents when their daughter grows up, informed Khattar.

While emphasizing saving and educating the girl child, the Chief Minister said that every girl child should be given quality education so that with their power of knowledge they can speedily walk on the path towards self-reliance.

He said that the present state government has also made dedicated efforts to promote the education of girls. Colleges have been opened within a radius of every 20 kilometres so that the girls do not have to travel far distances for their higher education.

“Also, separate colleges have been opened for girl students. In the last eight and a half years, a total of 72 new government colleges were opened in the state, out of which 31 are for girls. Besides this, a free travel facility is provided to the girls travelling via state transport up to a distance of 150 km for girl students to travel from their homes to educational institutions,” shared Khattar.

He further shared that apart from these initiatives, the government has also started 211 special girl students buses under the Chhatra Parivahan Suraksha Yojana to ensure safe travel. Similarly, 29 women industrial training institutes have also been established in the state to provide technical education to daughters. A stipend of Rs 500 per month is also given to the girls studying in the ITIs.

