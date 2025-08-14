AAP ‘Women’s Wing Leadership Training’ prog begins from Punjab

NEW DELHI / PUNJAB: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched its Women’s Wing Leadership Program from Punjab, with plans to expand it nationwide. Addressing the two-day Punjab Women’s Wing session via video conference from Delhi, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal called for making women equal partners in Punjab’s development, urging them to lead the fight against drugs by creating awareness in every household.

The AAP Chief said the state’s free, high-quality education and healthcare have brought financial relief and joy to families, with women emerging as the biggest beneficiaries. “It is the blessings of the people that keep us standing and working for the poor despite facing the mightiest forces,” he declared.

During this, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP’s Punjab Prabhari Manish Sisodia, Punjab Women’s Wing State President and Moga MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora, and Punjab Women’s Commission Chairperson Raj Lali Gill were present at the programme.

Addressing the gathering of women leaders via video conferencing, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal stated, “This was less about formal training and more about learning in a positive atmosphere. You all spent two days in laughter and camaraderie. I believe such an environment is found only in the AAP. In other parties the women’s wing is often used merely to bring women to rallies or shout slogans against other leaders. Until now, even in our party, when we formed frontal wings—youth, traders, women, and others—we gave people positions like president, vice president, district or block president, but never real responsibilities or regular interaction.”