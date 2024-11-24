AAP wins 3 out of 4 seats in Punjab by-elections

Chandigarh: In the Punjab by-elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed three out of four seats, piling more misery on the Congress.

The AAP won Gidderbaha, Chabbewal and Dera Baba Nanak Assembly seats in the bypolls. These three seats were previously held by the Congress party.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, Raja Warring from Congress won from Gidderbaha, Sukhjinder Randhawa from Dera Baba Nanak and Rajkumar Chabbewal from Chabbewal.

After winning these three seats, the number of AAP legislators in the Assembly has now increased to 94.

In the constituency of Dera Baba Nanak, AAP’s Gurdeep Randhawa defeated former deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, Sukhjinder Randhawa’s wife, Jatinder Kaur Randhawa, by 5,699 votes.

In Gidderbaha, AAP’s Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon defeated Punjab Congress

president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring’s wife, Amrita Warring, by 21,969 votes. Meanwhile, in Chabbewal, Ishank Kumar won by 28,690 votes.

After the victory, AAP leaders celebrated at the party office in Chandigarh. Leaders and workers played dhols, did Bhangra and distributed sweets to congratulate each other.

Arvind Kejriwal congratulated all the newly elected MLAs and thanked the people of Punjab for their continued trust in the party. He said: “The people of Punjab have once again expressed their faith in Aam Aadmi Party’s ideology and the work of our government by giving us three out of four seats in the by-elections.”