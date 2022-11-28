'AAP will win more than 92 seats with support of women, youth'

surat: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said there is a huge craze for Aam Aadmi Party among women and youth in Gujarat as it vows to tackle inflation and unemployment and claimed the AAP will win more than 92 seats out of total 182 in the next month's Gujarat Assembly polls.



Speaking after interacting with diamond traders in Surat, Kejriwal expressed confidence they will vote for AAP even though they are not saying so openly "due to the fear of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)."

"All our surveys show we are much ahead of BJP in the support of youth and women. I appeal to them to ask all members of their families to vote for AAP. The AAP will form the next government. We will win more than 92 seats," he told reporters. "Inflation and unemployment are the two biggest issues affecting the people, and we are offering time-bound solutions to these issues. No other party is talking about the issues affecting the people," Kejriwal said.

"There is a huge craze for AAP among women and youth, as we are getting magical results in our survey within these two sections. I would request them to get every vote of your family to broom (AAP's election symbol)," he said. He said the people of Gujarat do not love him, state AAP president Gopal Italia or chief ministerial face Isudan Gadhvi but extending support because they feel AAP can resolve their issues.

"Women are voting for us because for the first time a party (AAP) has come up with an assurance to give them relief from inflation," Kejriwal added.

He claimed women are turning supporters of AAP because the party has promised electricity bill waiver and also assured to not allowing private schools to raise fees during the next five years like it has done in Delhi, besides free and quality education and healthcare which will help households save money. Youth are supporting the party because AAP promised to stop competitive exam question paper leaks and take action against the culprits and assurances of job creation and Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance, he said. He said AAP will win more than 7-8 seats in Surat, a BJP bastion. Italia, Gadhvi and other candidates, including Alpesh Kathiriya from Varachha, are winning by a huge margin, the AAP leader said.