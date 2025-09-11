AAP ups ante in Jammu protest against MLA’s detention under Public Safety Act

Jammu: AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday joined a protest here against the detention of the party’s Doda MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act and accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to “crush” the party wherever its footprints increase.

Singh strongly condemned the detention of Malik, terming it illegal and unconstitutional, and said that in the entire history of Jammu and Kashmir, no MLA has ever been slapped with a PSA.

“The BJP and the prime minister do only one thing -- wherever the Aam Aadmi Party progresses and its footprints increase, they try to suppress and crush it. The most important thing they do is file false cases against us and put our leaders in jail,” Singh alleged.

“ A living proof of this is Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, including me, and now Mehraj Malik, all being sent to jail -- all with the same purpose of silencing their voices,” he told reporters.

Flanked by senior party functionary Imran Hussain, Singh said, “The policy of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the prime minister is to crush AAP everywhere, but we will resist that.”

He alleged that the BJP is behind every conspiracy against AAP: “which is visible even here”, and added that anyone who speaks against the BJP is branded a drug peddler or worse.

Naming several BJP leaders, he claimed: “All thieves and mafia figures are in the BJP”.

He said: “When the BJP talks about corruption and criminalisation, I feel Osama Bin Laden is speaking about non-violence.”

He blamed the administration for the unrest in Doda. “Law and order is under the BJP’s control, and they are deliberately creating these problems,” the AAP Rajya Sabha MP alleged.

Singh maintained that the party and its leadership will fight this “unlawful act” from the streets to the Parliament and the courts.