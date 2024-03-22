AAP to reveal remaining five candidates in the next five days: Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab President Bhagwant Mann, through his X account, informed that the party will announce candidates for the remaining five Lok Sabha seats in the next five days.



The AAP has already announced candidates for eight seats in Punjab. The party is fielding Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Amritsar, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Khadoor Sahib, Sushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar, Gurdeep Singh GP from Fatehgarh Sahib, Karamjit Anmol from Faridkot, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian from Bathinda, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Sangrur and Balbir Singh from Patiala.

The candidates for the remaining five seats Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Anandpur Sahib, Ferozpur and Hoshiarpur will be announced in the next five days.