AAP to go solo in Haryana, will contest all 90 Assembly seats

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said it will contest all 90 assembly seats in Haryana, where people want “badlav” (change) and are looking at it with great hope.

The AAP said it will announce party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s guarantees on July 20.

The Haryana Assembly elections are due later this year.

Addressing the media here, Sanjay Singh said the AAP will fight the Haryana Assembly polls strongly.

“The AAP will contest all 90 seats,” said the Rajya Sabha MP, who was flanked by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, senior AAP leaders Sandeep Pathak and Anurag Dhanda, and party state unit president Sushil Gupta.

Though the AAP has contested multiple elections in Haryana, it has yet to taste electoral success.

The AAP had contested the recent Lok Sabha elections in alliance with its INDIA bloc partner Congress. While the Congress won five of the nine Lok Sabha seats it contested, the AAP unsuccessfully contested the Kurukshetra seat.

Haryana Congress leaders, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Udai Bhan, have hinted that the party might go solo in the Assembly polls, with both saying that it is capable of contesting all 90 seats on its own. Singh targeted the BJP government in Haryana over the issues of unemployment, law and order, and the ‘Agnipath’ scheme.