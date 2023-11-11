AAP thanks to SC for reprimanding Punjab Guv

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) thanked the Supreme Court for reprimanding the Punjab Governor on the Punjab Government vs Governor dispute.



The party thanked the Supreme Court and said that this decision is going to strengthen the country's constitution and democracy. Addressing the media at the party office in Chandigarh on Friday, AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that three crore people of Punjab have elected the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take decisions related to the functioning of the state, not to the Governor. He said that the Constitution of the country gives the right to take decisions to those elected by the people. The Governor has very limited authority in this matter. The court has also said the same. He said that Punjab has suffered a lot due to the Governor calling the session illegal and withholding the bills passed by the Assembly. This way is not good for our democracy.

Kang said that according to Article 200 of the Constitution, the Governor can either give his assent to the Bills passed by the House or send them back to the Assembly Speaker or reserve them for the President's approval. In the matter of Bills, the Governor has no other option. Kang appealed to the Governor and said that he should not do anything unconstitutional to please his central leadership.