AAP strengthens grip with new joins in Punjab

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got stronger in Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. Bhupinder Singh Sandhu (Bittu), who contested assembly elections as an independent candidate, joined the AAP.



Before contesting MLA elections as an independent candidate, Bhupinder Singh Sandhu was a member of the Congress party. He was secretary of PPCC in 2016 and member of Railway board (Northern) in 2011. He started his political career as a sarpanch of Khwaspur. He has been member, Block Samiti of Khadoor Sahib, chairman of market committee. Bhupinder Singh Sandhu has been active in politics for 25 years, he has a good hold in the Khadoor Sahib constituency and his presence will give the Aam Aadmi Party a boost. Apart from him, former vice president of NSUI Punjab, Kanwar Sandhu also joined the Aam Aadmi Party. He came from student politics and is well known among the youth. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann officially welcomed both the leaders to the AAP. Mann said, “more people are joining AAP because of our pro-people policies,” and added that he is delighted to welcome new leaders to the AAP family who want to work for Punjab.