AAP slams PM for skipping Guru Tegh Bahadur martyrdom events

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president, Aman Arora on Wednesday took exception to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their “deliberate and telling absence” from the recently concluded month-long ‘Shahidi Samaroh’ in Punjab to commemorate the 350th Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji.

While addressing a press conference here at Punjab Bhawan on Wednesday, Aman Arora expressed deep disappointment and dismay, stating that the BJP’s leadership, despite personal invitations, displayed a “blatant disregard” for the sacrifice of the Ninth Sikh Guru, who laid down his life to protect the fundamental rights and religious freedom of Hindus.

Arora said CM Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab govt had conceived the commemorative events as a totally non-political to educate future generations about the unparalleled sacrifice of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji.

“We consciously kept it completely non-political because the martyrdom of the Ninth Guru Sahib is so monumental that it should not be tainted by any kind of politics. The purpose was to rise above all religious, political and social lines,” added Arora. He revealed that invitations were sent to a wide spectrum of leaders, including the President of India, the Prime Minister, all Union ministers and CMs.

Questioning the Prime Minister, Arora highlighted that PM Modi was in Kurukshetra, which is just a 12-15 minute flight to Sri Anandpur Sahib. Yet, he chose not to come to pay his respects. I believe he should feel ashamed.”