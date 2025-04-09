AAP slams BJP for ‘politicising’ Jalandhar grenade attack

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Punjab president Aman Arora has vehemently criticised BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar for “politicising” the grenade attack on former BJP Minister Manoranjan Kalia’s residence in Jalandhar.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Arora refuted Jakhar’s allegations against the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government and the Punjab Police as “irresponsible” and “politically motivated”.

Within 12 hours of the attack, the police identified and arrested two culprits, and initial investigation revealed that the attack was masterminded by Zeeshan Akhtar. “This exemplary action by the Punjab Police underlines their professionalism and commitment to ensuring Punjab’s safety and security,” said Arora.

He accused Jakhar of attempting to defame the Punjab government and its law enforcement agencies by falsely alleging a breakdown of law and order in the state. “It is shameful that instead of appreciating the quick and efficient police action, Jakhar chose to indulge in baseless propaganda for petty political gains,” Arora said.

The AAP leader also raised serious concerns over the BJP’s alleged links with Lawrence Bishnoi.

Arora said that the BJP government has “deliberately used Section 268(1) of the CrPC to ensure that Lawrence Bishnoi remain lodged in Gujarat’s Sabarmati Jail, where he continues to operate his criminal network with impunity”.