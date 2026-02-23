AAP sarpanch murder: Two arrested after encounter in Pb

Chandigarh: Police have arrested two men after a brief encounter in connection with the killing of AAP sarpanch Harbarinder Singh in Punjab, who was shot dead by two unidentified assailants during a marriage function in Tarn Taran district on Wednesday.

Acting on specific inputs, police intercepted two youngsters riding a motorcycle in Naushehra Pannuan. The accused opened fire at them and tried to escape, Tarn Taran SSP Surendra Lamba said.

The two, identified as Sharanpreet Singh and Hardeep Singh of Chola Sahib, sustained leg injury during cross-fire and have been hospitalised, he said.

Sharanpreet is one of the four main accused in the killing of the sarpanch of Thathian Mehta village.