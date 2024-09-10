AAP releases second list of 9 candidates for Haryana polls

New Delhi/Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its second list of nine candidates for the Haryana assembly polls. The party's first list of 20 candidates was released on Monday as seat-sharing talks with the Congress broke down. In its second list, the AAP has announced the candidates for Indri, Sadhaura, Thanesar, Ratia, Adampur, Barwala, Tigaon, Faridabad and Bawal constituencies. Hawa Singh has been fielded from Indri and Pravesh Mehta from Faridabad. Earlier in the day, AAP Haryana chief Sushil Gupta said the party will release its second list.

"We waited till an appropriate time (for the Congress). We will issue the second list today. The AAP will fight on 90 seats with full strength. We have only one aim to uproot the corrupt BJP government," Gupta told PTI Videos. Accusing the BJP of turning Haryana into a crime capital, he said, "Unemployment is highest in Haryana and people have made up their mind for change. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is Haryana's son". The last date for filing nomination papers is September 12. The 90-member assembly is scheduled to go to polls on October 5. The Congress and the AAP fought the Lok Sabha polls together in Delhi while they had contested separately in Punjab. In the LS general election, the Congress had given one seat to the AAP in Haryana, which it had contested unsuccessfully. In the 2019 Haryana polls, the AAP had contested 46 seats, but failed to win a single seat.