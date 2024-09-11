AAP releases names of 30 more candidates for Haryana polls

New Delhi/Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday released the names of 30 more candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, fielding former wrestler Kavita Dalal from Julana against the Congress’s Vinesh Phogat and the BJP’s Yogesh Bairagi.



After releasing the names of 21 candidates in the afternoon, the party came out with another list in the evening containing the names of nine more nominees for the October 5 election.

Dalal (37), a former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) participant and also known as “Lady Khali”, has been fielded to take on Phogat, an Olympian.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Bairagi, a former commercial pilot, against Phogat in the Jat-dominated Julana Assembly segment.

Though Phogat hails from Balali in Charkhi Dadri district, her in-laws’ hometown is Julana.

Bakhta Khera village in Julana is the native village of her husband, Somvir Rathee.

Sham Mehta is the AAP candidate from Sirsa while Nishant Anand is in the fray from Gurugram.

Raj Kaur Gill has been fielded by the AAP from the Ambala Cantonment seat while Sunil Bindal will contest the polls from Karnal.