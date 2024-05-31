AAP pushes for strong LS presence from Punjab

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann campaigned for AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in Sangrur.



Kejriwal and Mann led a big road show with the AAP candidate in Sangrur and appealed to the people to make Meet Hayer MP with record votes. Thousands of people participated in the road show and welcomed Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann at various places. Addressing the people, Arvind Kejriwal said that Sangrur is the home constituency of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. “You have made him the CM. This time too we have a lot of expectations from you. Therefore, make AAP candidate Meet Hayer win here with the highest margin,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal said, “you elect us with a record majority in the assembly elections. You gave 92 out of 117 MLAs to AAP. Now strengthen us in the Lok Sabha, so that we can easily get Punjab’s work done from the central government and get all the pending funds of Punjab released.”

Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on the last day of the campaign in Punjab, campaigned for AAP’s Patiala candidate Balbir Singh. AAP senior leaders along with candidate Balbir Singh led a massive road show in Patiala. Addressing the crowd, Kejriwal said that he has been to many states after coming back from the jail and he can happily tell the people that the BJP government is not repeating this time.