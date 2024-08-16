AAP prepared to contest Haryana assembly polls: Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi minister Atishi on Friday said the party is fully prepared to contest all the seats in Haryana and exuded confidence about winning the assembly polls.



The Election Commission announced that polls for the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 1.

Talking to reporters after the poll dates announcement, Atishi said, "Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, our party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal have addressed public meetings and they have seen huge crowds. Kejriwal is a son of Haryana, and thus, people have a connection with him."

She asserted that they will contest all the seats with complete strength and will win the polls.

When asked whether the party will enter into an alliance with the Congress for the polls, she said, "The decision will be taken after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal comes out of jail. We are holding door-to-door campaigns in all assembly constituencies and the work of formation of booth committees is underway."