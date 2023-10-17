AAP organises blood donation camps on Pb CMs birthday

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann turned 50 and to celebrate his birthday the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab organised 117 blood donation camps, one in every assembly segment on Tuesday.



CM Mann himself was in his native village Satoj where he organised an akhand path and spent the whole day with the people of Satoj to celebrate his day. Whereas, the youth and AAP volunteers celebrated Mann’s birthday by donating blood in large numbers. The cabinet ministers of Punjab government and AAP MLAs participated in these blood donation camps to donate blood and encourage more and more people to do the same.

AAP Punjab working president MLA Principal Budh Ram said that the blood donation camps organised by district and block units of the party in every constituency got a much more overwhelming response than expected. He said that the people of Punjab love Mann and donated record blood units.