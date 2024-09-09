AAP names 20 candidates for Haryana polls as no headway in alliance talks with Cong

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday released its first list of 20 candidates for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls, hinting at a roadblock in alliance talks with the Congress. The last date for filing nominations for the 90-member assembly is September 12. The party has fielded its Haryana unit vice president Anurag Dhanda from Kalayat and Indu Sharma from Bhiwani. Vikas Nehra has been fielded from Meham and Bijender Hooda from Rohtak.

The party was in talks with the Congress for a possible alliance in the state. However, the talks have been stuck over the number of seats to be contested by the AAP. According to sources, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is demanding 10 seats while the Congress is offering five. Earlier in the day, AAP's state unit chief Sushil Gupta said his party will release the names of candidates from all the 90 seats if the deal is not finalised by the evening.