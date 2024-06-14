AAP leaders discuss LS polls outcome

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders discussed the results of the Lok Sabha elections and pledged that they would work harder for the next general elections, a party leader said on Thursday.AAP fought at 22 Lok Sabha seats and managed to win just three in Punjab. Despite an alliance with the Congress in Delhi, it lost all the four seats it contested at the hands of the BJP. “AAP definitely got fewer seats than expected, but the game is not over yet. We will come with new energy in the next election,” AAP general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said.