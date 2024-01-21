AAP leader Ashok Tanwar joins BJP

CHANDIGARH: Former MP of Haryana, former state president of Congress and chairman of election campaign committee of Aam Aadmi Party, Ashok Tanwar joined BJP in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state president Naib Saini on Saturday.



Addressing the media, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that today is a very important day for the expansion of BJP in Haryana. Even though he may have been in the Congress party, he was just like his nephew, shared Khattar. He added that he had been meeting Tanwar earlier as well and the fact they were from different parties is a separate issue.

Tanwar said that the country has changed in the last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now a large scale work has been done for the unity of the country, the fate of crores of people has changed.