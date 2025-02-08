AAP indulged in corruption and lies, but people of Delhi voted for development: Anupriya Patel

Mumbai: Union minister Anupriya Patel on Saturday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) indulged in corruption and lies in Delhi, but people gave a reply to it through their votes.

She said the people of Delhi voted for development and "freedom from corruption" this time.

Of the total 70 assembly seats in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has so far won 45 and is leading on three others.

"I congratulate the people of Delhi for choosing Bharatiya Janata Party. I congratulate them for voting for development, clear water and air, right governance and freedom from corruption," the minister said on the sidelines of CHEMEXCIL's Export Award Ceremony here.

When asked about the future of the AAP after many of its prominent leaders faced a defeat in the elections, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare said politics of lies will not go far.

"They pushed the people of Delhi into corruption and lies, and today the people answered through their votes," she added.

Replying to a question on Congress party failing to get a single seat in Delhi for the third consecutive time, she said it was time for the grand old party to do introspection on their policies and think why it was facing this situation today.