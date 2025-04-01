AAP inducts prominent faces in Pb’s Tarn Taran

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has further strengthened its foothold in Tarn Taran with several prominent local leaders joining the party.

Sarbjeet Singh Lalli, Surinder Singh Malhi, Amarjit Singh Rajput, Kulwant Kaur, Palwinder Kaur, and former Municipal Councillor Daler Singh officially joined AAP on Monday.

AAP Punjab President Aman Arora welcomed the new members into the party, emphasizing that their decision to align with AAP reflects the growing trust in the party’s vision and governance model. He expressed confidence that their experience and commitment to public service would strengthen AAP’s grassroots presence in Tarn Taran.

Alongside Aman Arora, AAP leaders Gurdev Singh Lakhna (State Joint Secretary), Gurwinder Singh Baidwal (District President, AAP Tarn Taran), and Angaddeep Singh Sohal (District Youth President) were also present at the occasion. The leaders reaffirmed AAP’s commitment to transparent governance and people-centric policies, encouraging more individuals dedicated to public welfare to join the movement.