AAP has broken all records of Congress in corruption: Thakur

Punjab: Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur termed the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab as following the corrupt model of the Aam Aadmi government in Delhi, and said that AAP has broken the record of Congress’s in corruption.



“The Aam Aadmi Party is mired in corruption. The corruption which took years for Congress to do has been done by AAP in just 6 years. Congress is called the mother of corruption, but Kejriwal ji and his party has left them behind today. The government of Punjab was also bringing corrupt policies like Delhi, but now their hand-legs are puffing up, if it was such a good policy, why are their hands & legs puffing up?” Thakur said. Corruption is rampant in the Punjab government. The exploits of 3-3 ministers and half a dozen MLAs are prevalent all over Punjab. Punjab is troubled by the famous ‘commission’ model of ‘three MLAs’ of Aam Aadmi Party from Jalandhar.

On drugs and terrorism, Thakur said that today the public is asking how the Aam Aadmi Party government increased the drug trade.