AAP Govt leading education revolution, wiping out drugs from Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI / PUNJAB:On Shaheed Udham Singh’s martyrdom day, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visited his ancestral town of Sunam in Punjab to pay tribute and launch a wave of development projects, turning remembrance into resolve. On this occasion, the AAP government showcased its crackdown on Punjab’s drug nexus—putting the state’s biggest smuggler behind bars—and its education reforms that are turning government schools into launchpads for doctors and engineers from poor families.

With 20,000 km of rural roads set to begin from September, AAP signalled a government that’s moving fast, spending every rupee wisely, and working to fulfil the dreams of the martyrs.

During the event, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal stated, "Today we have gathered to observe the martyrdom day of the great Shaheed Udham Singh. I don’t need to explain how immense his sacrifice was for the nation. He avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by assassinating General Dyer 21 years later, and then surrendered himself to the British, ultimately embracing martyrdom."

Reflecting on the gravity of martyrdom, Arvind Kejriwal said, "It is no small thing to sacrifice one's youth and life for the country. It is a great act. Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Shaheed Udham Singh, Subhash Chandra Bose, Chandra Shekhar Azad—countless others gave their lives for the nation."

He added, "When they were sacrificing themselves for the country, they dreamt of a free India. And after independence, they envisioned a nation where everyone would receive their rights, where the marginalized would get justice. But even after 75 years of independence, where do we stand today?"

Questioning the present state of affairs, the AAP Chief said that I was wondering—people say the soul ascends after death. If the souls of our martyrs are watching us from the skies today, they must be thinking—did we lay down our lives for this kind of country? Is this what we sacrificed ourselves for?

He continued, "By God’s grace, in 2022 the Aam Aadmi Party came to power. But look at the condition before that. The previous governments distributed drugs in every household, ruined Punjab, destroyed schools and hospitals, and turned everything into a swamp of corruption. They looted public money without remorse."

Arvind Kejriwal stressed the need to protect recent progress, saying, "It’s only in the past three years that Punjab has started recovering. God forbid, if Congress, Akali Dal or BJP return to power. It’s with great difficulty that things are improving now. Drug addiction is declining. Families who had lost all hope are now seeing a ray of light. Their children are leaving drugs and starting to work again."

Revealing action against criminal networks, the AAP Supremo added, "Major drug traffickers are being caught. The most feared one—whose name made even other smugglers, police, and the entire administration tremble—has also been arrested. But the Aam Aadmi Party never feared him. We caught him and sent him to jail."

On the education revolution, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Today, an education revolution is underway in Punjab. Government schools are becoming excellent, and their results are improving. Earlier, the condition of these schools was so dismal that poor children had no future. But in just the past year and a half, poor children are getting into IITs, becoming engineers, doctors, and lawyers."

Praising the transformative governance, he emphasised, "People of Punjab had never imagined that such a government could exist. Canal water is now reaching even the farthest farms. After 40–50 years, water has finally reached these fields. During Congress and Akali Dal governments, farmers had to wake up at 3 a.m. to run their motors because electricity was only available then. Now, for the first time ever, farmers are getting 8 hours of daytime power. This is not happening anywhere else in the country—only in Punjab."

Arvind Kejriwal continued, "Many more works are underway. Due to the rains in September, some works were delayed, but from September onwards, all rural roads—those that connect villages—will start getting constructed. A total of 20,000 km of rural roads will begin to be built. Roads will start reaching every village."

He further added, "In Sunam, many projects have been inaugurated today. They will be completed within a year—bus terminals, stadiums, schools, colleges. Many announcements have been made today. The earlier governments always said there’s no money, the treasury is empty. We never said that. The same money, the same budget, the same officers, and the same government structure exists."

Emphasising honest governance, Arvind Kejriwal said, "The only thing that changed is the people running the government. Now there is an honest Aam Aadmi Party government. We are saving every rupee of your tax money and using it for your welfare. We are doing our utmost to fulfil the dreams of the martyrs."

Dreams of our martyrs have not yet reached the common people of the country—Aam Aadmi Party is fulfilling them: Bhagwant Mann

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, "It is the duty of the state government to pay true tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. Naming airports, universities, and other institutions after these great martyrs is a significant step toward preserving their glorious legacy. It is because of the sacrifices of great heroes like Shaheed Udham Singh that our countrymen today enjoy the fruits of freedom. Shaheed Udham Singh avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by shooting Michael O’Dwyer at Caxton Hall in London."

He continued, "Those who acted like puppets of the British were given the title of 'Sir'—and that very title was once conferred upon the same family which had hosted a dinner for General Dyer on the night of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in April 1919. The descendant of that very traitorous family, which protected the drug mafia in Punjab and destroyed the lives of countless youth, is now behind bars in Nabha Jail."

Bhagwant Mann stated, "I have been regularly visiting Caxton Hall, where Shaheed Udham Singh avenged the massacre by killing General Dyer. It is unfortunate that even after 75 years of independence, the fruits of freedom have not truly reached every household. Those in power in the past have misused freedom to spread narcotics like chitta, loot the people, encourage corruption, and promote other evils."

He added, "All of our Prime Ministers have delivered the same repetitive speeches from the Red Fort on Independence Day. What’s worse is that these leaders only staged dramas for the people, while basic necessities continue to elude the common citizen. The dreams of martyrs like Shaheed Udham Singh remain unfulfilled, because these leaders never made any real effort to realise them."

Bhagwant Mann said, "It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the Aam Aadmi Party is making tireless efforts to fulfil the dreams of our great martyrs. Every part of Punjab’s sacred soil bears the marks of our great Gurus, saints, pirs, and martyrs—who showed us how to stand against injustice, oppression, and tyranny. The state government is working continuously to ensure all-round development of Punjab and the prosperity of its people."

He credited Arvind Kejriwal for transforming national political discourse: "Bringing issues like health, education, employment, electricity, water, and infrastructure to the centre of Indian politics is Arvind Kejriwal’s achievement. These are our government’s top priorities, and no effort is being spared in addressing them. Where other political parties have always pushed hateful and divisive agendas, Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership has given politics a new direction by prioritising these core sectors."

First-of-its-kind health scheme for every family in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

On the AAP government's health initiative, Bhagwant Mann said, "This is the country’s first-of-its-kind scheme that provides cashless medical treatment up to ₹10 lakh for every family in Punjab. We are the first Indian state to offer such comprehensive healthcare coverage—ensuring high-quality medical services while significantly reducing the financial burden on our people. The aim of this historic step is to provide complete healthcare protection to every family in the state."

Bhagwant Mann stated, "So far, 55,000 government jobs have been given to youth in Punjab. Aam Aadmi Clinics have been opened to provide quality health services to the people. Schools across the state have been renovated, and now even farmers living on higher lands are receiving canal water."

"Ninety percent of households are receiving zero electricity bills. In addition, many other public welfare initiatives are being implemented continuously," he said.

Bhagwant Mann praised the spirit of Punjab’s people: "With their hard work and daring spirit, Punjabis have made a name for themselves in every field. The state government is making every possible effort to channel this strength of Punjabis to build a 'Rangla Punjab'."

Among those present during the event were: AAP’s Punjab Prabhari Manish Sisodia, Cabinet Ministers Aman Arora, Harpal Singh Cheema, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Dr. Rajwinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Harbhajan Singh E.T.O., Barinder Kumar Goyal, Hardeep Singh Mundian, Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Jai Kishan Singh Rodi, MLAs Amansher Singh Shery Kalsi, Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy, Professor Baljinder Kaur, and several other dignitaries.

Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann dedicate ₹85 crore worth of development to people of Sunam

Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann together announced development projects worth nearly ₹85 crore for the residents of Shaheed Udham Singh Wala. Key projects include the upgradation of the Tehsil Complex at a cost of ₹15.32 crore, to be completed within a year. It will house the SDM, sub-registrar, tehsildar, treasury, food supply, taxation, cooperative society and other departments. A new bus stand in Sunam, being built at ₹13.64 crore, to be completed within one year. It will feature a shopping complex along with bus counters. A new girls’ government senior secondary school, costing ₹8.20 crore, to be completed in nine months.

An indoor sports complex in Sunam at ₹18.95 crore to promote sports, equipped with synthetic track, and facilities for badminton, boxing, judo, wrestling, basketball, volleyball and taekwondo. In addition, the foundation was laid for development works in Shaheed Udham Singh Government College, including an astro turf hockey ground, lecture halls, library, administrative block and more. This major project will cost ₹20.78 crore and is expected to be completed within a year.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also laid the foundation stone for additional infrastructure projects worth ₹8.49 crore to upgrade civic amenities in Sunam. On this occasion, both leaders also honoured the descendants of Shaheed Udham Singh.