AAP fields 3 MLAs, 1 turncoat in final list

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday announced its final list of four more candidates in Punjab for the Lok Sabha polls, fielding three legislators and a turncoat.

With this announcement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared its candidates for all 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab. The announcement regarding the names of candidates was made by the party’s national general secretary Sandeep Pathak in a post on X.

From Jalandhar (reserve) constituency, AAP named former Akali MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu, who joined the party a few days back. Tinu will be facing Congress candidate and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and BJP’s Sushil Rinku. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is yet to name its candidate from Jalandhar.

Tinu, a Dalit leader, was elected as MLA from the Adampur Assembly constituency in the Jalandhar district in 2012 and 2017.

He lost the 2022 Assembly polls to Congress nominee Sukhwinder Kotli. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.