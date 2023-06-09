AAP expresses concern over ongoing demolition drive in South Delhi

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expressed concern over the ongoing illegal demolition drive conducted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in South Delhi, despite a stay order issued by the Delhi High Court.



The demolition drive has resulted in the displacement of numerous slum dwellers in the region. Advocate Vandana Sinha filed a writ petition on behalf of the affected residents, leading to the issuance of a notice by the High Court and an order to halt the demolition drive. However, the DDA has continued with the demolitions, going so far as to forcibly

evict residents and disconnect essential services like electricity and water.

According to Sinha, the DDA was entrusted with rehabilitating the residents under the PM Awas Yojana and the JJ Rehabilitation Policy 2015. Out of approximately 3,024 houses in the area, only 1,864 residents were declared eligible for rehabilitation by the DDA, leaving 1,029 families without proper housing.

Prior to the MCD election, the BJP made promises of “Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan” which it did not fulfil. BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, during the election campaign, stated that all 3,024 families had been provided with permanent housing. However, an RTI inquiry has revealed that only 1,864 families have received such allocations, contradicting the claims made. The AAP has called for a fair resolution to the issue, urging the DDA to allocate proper permanent housing to all affected families, without discrimination.