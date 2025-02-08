AAP, Congress should have contested Delhi polls together: Goa leader Palekar

Panaji: Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Goa president Amit Palekar on Saturday said considering the thin margin of the BJP's victory in some Delhi constituencies, his party and the Congress should have fought the assembly elections in an alliance.

Talking to reporters here, Palekar said the results were unexpected, but the AAP has accepted them as the people's verdict.

"But considering the margin of loss in some of the constituencies, if Congress and AAP had fought together, it would have helped," he said.

"We underestimated certain things," said Palekar who had campaigned during the elections.

Anti-incumbency also played a role in the Arvind Kejriwal-led party's defeat, he said,

"As we accept the majority verdict of people of Delhi in favour of BJP, we are thankful to all those who stood with @AamAadmiParty," he wrote on X, adding that "the difference of 2 percent between BJP and AAP indicates that party retains its position in the heart of the people."

"Results were shocking but at the same time they have given us energy to work more for the people of Delhi and India. AAP will continue with its honest politics throughout India including Goa under the leadership of @ArvindKejriwal ji," he added.

The BJP is set to form a government in Delhi after more than 26 years as it won 48 of the 70 seats in the Assembly polls, the results of which were announced on Saturday. The AAP won 22 seats while the Congress drew a blank.