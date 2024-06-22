AAP, Cong, SAD candidates file nominations on last day for Jalandhar West bypoll

Chandigarh: Fourteen more candidates, including nominees of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress, filed their nominations on Friday for the bypoll to the Jalandhar West reserve Assembly segment in Punjab, officials said.



With this, a total of 23 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the July 10 by-election as the deadline for filing nominations ended today.

The nominees who filed their nominations on Friday include Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Mohinder Bhagat, Congress’ Surinder Kaur and Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) Surjit Kaur, the officials said.

The by-election to the Jalandhar West reserve Assembly seat was necessitated following the resignation of Sheetal Angural as an AAP legislator.

Angural tendered his resignation on March 28, a day after joining the BJP.

His resignation was accepted by the Punjab Assembly Speaker on May 30.

The bypoll to the Jalandhar West Assembly segment will be held on July 10 and counting of votes will take place on July 13.

While the scrutiny of nominations will take place on June 24, the last date for the

withdrawal of nominations is June 26.