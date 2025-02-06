AAP, Cong MPs condemn ‘undignified’ deportation of Indian citizens from US

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has “strongly” condemned the deportation of 104 Indians from the United States and the inhumane treatment meted out to them.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang termed the act as “unfortunate” and criticized the manner in which the individuals were treated.

Kang said: "The way they were handcuffed and deported, as if they were hardcore criminals, is extremely sad and condemnable. Immigration is a global phenomenon, and people often migrate in search of better opportunities. Treating them like criminals not only tarnishes the image of our country but also leaves these individuals humiliated."

He added that the AAP has sought a reply from the Central government in Parliament and demanded immediate action to address the concerns of the affected individuals.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Deepender Hooda has described sending back Indian citizens in handcuffs and shackled feet in military planes as an insult to every Indian and the country. Hooda protested against the BJP government on the issue in the Parliament House complex on Thursday with the MPs of the INDIA bloc. He demanded that the Prime Minister should immediately talk to the US government on the issue.