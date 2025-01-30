MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > AAP claims EC team at Punjab CM Mann's residence in Delhi for search
Nation

AAP claims EC team at Punjab CM Mann's residence in Delhi for search

BY Agencies30 Jan 2025 5:30 PM IST
AAP claims EC team at Punjab CM Manns residence in Delhi for search
X

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday claimed that a team of the Election Commission officials reached Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Kapurthala House residence in Delhi for search. A team of the Election Commission (EC) officials was present at Mann's Kapurthala House to conduct a search at the premises, the AAP said in a statement.

The development comes a day after a private vehicle bearing the "Punjab government" sticker and registration number of the state was seized by the Delhi Police. Delhi Police has registered a case after the vehicle parked near the Punjab Bhawan was found loaded with liquor, cash and election publicity materials of the AAP.

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X