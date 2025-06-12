AAP chief Kejriwal, CM Mann lay foundation stone of sports hub in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Burlton Park Sports Hub, an ambitious project to be developed at approximately Rs 78 crore.

Terming it a “historic” day, Kejriwal said the sports hub will provide thousands of people with opportunities to get into sports and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

This would be the first-of-its-kind sports complex in the country and would be completed within a year, the former Delhi Chief Minister said, addressing a gathering here.

Kejriwal emphasised that Punjab was once a leader in multiple fields, including sports, but “regressive” policies by rival political parties caused its decline. He blamed these parties for the drug menace, asserting that the anti-drug drive -- ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ has now broken the backbone of the drug network.

The AAP chief highlighted the bold actions, such as confiscating and demolishing the properties of drug smugglers through

‘Operation Bulldoze’.