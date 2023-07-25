AAP calls out Centre’s failure to address situation in Manipur

New Delhi: In a scathing attack on the BJP-led central government, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, along with other opposition leaders, submitted a Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, accusing the government of neglecting its constitutional responsibilities by failing to uphold Articles 355 and 356 in violence-hit Manipur.



The notice aims to discuss the failures of both the state and central governments in handling the Manipur crisis. Their intention is to stage a protest, drawing attention to the plight of Manipur’s people and urging the BJP-led government to take immediate and appropriate action. Calling for urgent action, Chadha also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the escalating unrest in the state.

He asserted that Manipur’s current situation clearly qualifies as an internal disturbance, making it the Centre’s responsibility to protect the state. However, he accused the Modi government of abdicating its obligation.

Highlighting Article 356, which empowers the President and the Centre to impose President’s rule in a state facing a breakdown of law and order and constitutional machinery, Chadha pointed out that Manipur’s Governor has repeatedly raised concerns about the deteriorating situation in the state. The crisis has resulted in thousands being left homeless and hundreds losing their lives. Despite these alarming circumstances, the central government has remained inactive.

The AAP MP expressed concern that the BJP’s political interests may be outweighing the welfare of the people in Manipur. He questioned whether President’s rule would have been delayed if the state government were non-BJP. The AAP MP emphasised that the suffering of the people should take precedence over any political considerations.

Under Article 355 of the Indian Constitution, the central government is entrusted with the duty to maintain peace in states and safeguard them from internal disturbances and external threats.