AAP Assam asks Cong to stop projecting Cong-AJP candidates as UOFA

AAP Assam President Dr Bhaben Chaudhary demands APCC President Bhupen Bora to stop projecting Congress-AJP candidates as UOFA or INDIA alliance candidates.

“Congress-AJP leaders and candidates should stop spreading lies and falsehoods in media that they are UOFA or INDIA alliance candidates,” said Dr Bhaben Chaudhary.

“Release the official declaration by the 16 parties under UOFA along with their signtures announcing Lok Sabha candidates in 24 hours,” said Chaudhary.

Chaudhary also said that if no such declaration is released in 24 hours, it will be clear that there is only Congress-AJP alliance in Assam.

Despite the best efforts and Supreme sacrifice by AAP by withdrawing from Guwahati seat, there is no Opposition or INDIA alliance in Assam,” said AAP Assam chief.

“The Opposition alliance failed in Assam due to the adamance of Congress,” Dr Bhaben Chaudhary said.

By not withdrawing its candidates from Sonitpur and Dibrugarh seats, Congress has shown it has no interest in defeating BJP,” Dr Bhaben Chaudhary further said.