AAP appoints Sandeep Pathak as national general secretary

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has appointed its senior leader and Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak national general secretary (organisation) after it recently became eligible for national party status. Pathak was the party's election in-charge for Punjab as well as for the recently concluded Gujarat assembly polls. The AAP wrested Punjab from the Congress in polls held in March. Though the Arvind Kejriwal-headed AAP won only five of the 182 seats in the Gujarat polls, it got a nearly 13 per cent vote share. About the party's performance in Gujarat, Kejriwal had said it has not won many seats but the number of votes the party got helped it become eligible for national party status.