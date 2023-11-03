AAP applauds Mann, slams Oppn for skipping debate

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) applauded Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for inviting all party presidents and leader of opposition for an open debate on all the burning issues of Punjab saying that it is an unprecedented initiative taken by the CM Mann to address all the issues in front of the people of Punjab.



AAP also lambasted opposition leaders Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Pratap Singh Bajwa for skipping this debate and running away from their accountability towards the people of the state.

Addressing a press conference from the party office in Chandigarh on Thursday AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang, along with party spokespersons Babbi Badal, Govinder Mittal and Ravinder Singh, said that the CM invited all the leaders to discuss issues like SYL, BBMB, Chandigarh, Punjab’s financial situation etc, but no party president including leader of opposition reached PAU to discuss these matters.

Kang said that later they all were holding press conferences to deliver their weighless statements. He said that CM Mann supported his arguments with documented evidence and people like Sukhbir Badal, Sunil Jakhar and other leaders had no answers hence they were absent from the debate.