AAP announces unconditional support to INDIA bloc candidates in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Announcing unconditional support to the INDIA bloc candidates in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said that these elections are being held to save democracy and end “autocracy”.

“AAP will fully support the INDIA bloc candidates in Uttar Pradesh. What our role will be and how we will be involved in the campaign will be decided after holding talks with the Congress leadership involved in the campaigning. We will fully support the Samajwadi Party candidates,” said AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

Addressing a joint press conference with Sawajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at the SP headquarters here, the AAP leader asserted there is “no condition or demand”.

“These are not normal elections, they are for saving democracy, ending autocracy and saving the Constitution of Baba Saheb. This is an election to mobilise people against the dictatorial regime,” Singh said.

“We are together in UP, wherever the Samajwadi Party candidate is in the fray, INDIA bloc candidate is in fray we will work for them,” he added.

Exuding confidence that INDIA bloc will win the elections, Singh said that every worker and elected representative of his party will work for the SP candidates. Taking a dig at PM Narendra Modi over the arrest of elected chief ministers, Singh said, “I have repeatedly said that if any politician is winning, he would not indulge in such tactics and tricks as being done by the PM of putting opponents in jail by framing fake cases, it means lack of confidence at election time.”